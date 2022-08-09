White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 961.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 191.4% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,241.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,243.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,138.91. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,291.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.43.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.