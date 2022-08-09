William D. Baird III Sells 4,152 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $67,386.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. 2seventy bio’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.73) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSVT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

