William Drew Buys 10,000 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) CFO William Drew acquired 10,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 394,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,117.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ranpak Stock Performance

Shares of PACK stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

