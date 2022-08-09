World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 750,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

