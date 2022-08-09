Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Xerox by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Xerox Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE XRX opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

