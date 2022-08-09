Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,081.30% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YTEN stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on YTEN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

