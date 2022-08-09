Zevin Asset Management LLC Buys 69 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average is $174.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

