Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.33.
Zillow Group Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Zillow Group by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
