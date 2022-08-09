Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.33.
NASDAQ ZG opened at $38.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.53. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $105.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $1,331,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $596,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Zillow Group by 103.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Zillow Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
