Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

