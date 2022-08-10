10,390 Shares in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 18,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
