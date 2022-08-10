16,479 Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $4,812,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:SKY opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

