27,336 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.04 and a 12-month high of $123.53.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

