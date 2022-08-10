29,076 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.05. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

