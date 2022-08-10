333 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Integrity Advisory LLC

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

GOOGL stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.