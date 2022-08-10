34,241 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after buying an additional 1,872,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,136,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Matson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,005,000 after acquiring an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 75,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson stock opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Matson’s payout ratio is 3.69%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,489.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $193,986.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,342,122.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,489.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,341 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

