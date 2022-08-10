4,990 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

