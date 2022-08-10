67,371 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 67,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 1,494.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 74,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Bentley Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSY opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 143.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.00. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

