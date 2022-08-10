7,571 Shares in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PC Connection by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in PC Connection by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in PC Connection by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNXN opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,125,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,817,317.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,601 shares of company stock worth $1,236,202. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

