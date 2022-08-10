8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Shares of EGHT opened at $4.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $555.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.79 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $207,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $207,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at $677,464.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 385,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

