9,678 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

