9,782 Shares in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LCTD opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

