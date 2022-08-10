a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.20 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKA. KeyCorp started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.74.
a.k.a. Brands Price Performance
NYSE:AKA opened at $1.95 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.