a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.20 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKA. KeyCorp started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.74.

NYSE:AKA opened at $1.95 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

