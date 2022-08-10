Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Shares Down 0.7%

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 14.65 and last traded at 14.65. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is 14.65.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

