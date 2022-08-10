ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $21.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $32.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after purchasing an additional 265,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,485,000 after buying an additional 237,241 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 108,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

