ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $21.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $32.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 611.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 86,934 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

