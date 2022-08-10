Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 189,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.
Coeur Mining Price Performance
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.