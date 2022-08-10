Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 189,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shares of CDE opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

