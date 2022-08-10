Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 29,154 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

