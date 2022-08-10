Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $2,109,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 145,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

RHI stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

