Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Appian by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 307,570 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $19,510,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $4,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,323,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,070,432.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 358,568 shares of company stock valued at $16,311,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Appian Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

APPN stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $115.68. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

