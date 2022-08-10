Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,446.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $33.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.