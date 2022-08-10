Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.11 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Relx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,763.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

