Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

