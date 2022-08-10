Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

GBDC stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

