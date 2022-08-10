Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

