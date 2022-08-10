Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $353.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

