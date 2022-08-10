AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Stock Price Up 60.1%

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) rose 60.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 47,746,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 981% from the average daily volume of 4,416,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.
Separately, Benchmark cut shares of AeroClean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of AeroClean Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.
AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.
