Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMG. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.57 and a one year high of $191.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

