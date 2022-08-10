Affimed (AFMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 58.18% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $399.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

