Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Aflac stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. Aflac has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,326 shares of company stock worth $1,253,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

