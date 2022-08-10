Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

