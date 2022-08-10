Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €182.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($185.71) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Airbus Trading Up 0.4 %

AIR stock opened at €106.44 ($108.61) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($102.01). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.41.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

