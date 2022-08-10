Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Trading 25% Higher

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) shares traded up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.25. 19,134,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,398% from the average session volume of 1,277,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Akanda Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
About Akanda
Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.
