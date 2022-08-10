Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,445,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after buying an additional 239,372 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $63.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

