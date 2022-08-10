Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $270.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.05.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $244.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.22 and a 200 day moving average of $216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 140.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

