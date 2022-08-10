Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 769,032 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexco Resource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 108,877 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,124,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 49.0% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

