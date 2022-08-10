Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $160.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $91.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.95. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $198.45. The firm has a market cap of $247.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

