Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $16.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 2.05. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 49,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $717,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,416,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,877,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $434,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,100,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,953,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 49,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $717,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,416,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,877,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,667 shares of company stock worth $3,650,395. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

