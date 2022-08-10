Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Cowen began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,893,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,585,000 after purchasing an additional 299,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,596,000 after purchasing an additional 718,517 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

