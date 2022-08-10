Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Trading Up 1.3%

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.94 and last traded at $61.85. Approximately 1,326,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,427,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

