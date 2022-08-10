Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Trading Up 1.3%

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.94 and last traded at $61.85. Approximately 1,326,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,427,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68.
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.